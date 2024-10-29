News & Insights

First Tractor Co Ups Transaction Caps Amid Rising Demand

October 29, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Co has announced plans to increase its annual caps for continuing connected transactions for 2024 under its Composite Services and Properties Lease Agreements, in response to higher-than-expected demand. The revised caps will rise to RMB250 million for transportation services and RMB10 million for property leasing services. These changes are subject to reporting requirements but do not require independent shareholder approval.

