First Tractor Co Ups Transaction Caps Amid Rising Demand

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Co has announced plans to increase its annual caps for continuing connected transactions for 2024 under its Composite Services and Properties Lease Agreements, in response to higher-than-expected demand. The revised caps will rise to RMB250 million for transportation services and RMB10 million for property leasing services. These changes are subject to reporting requirements but do not require independent shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:0038 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.