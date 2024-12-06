News & Insights

First Tin PLC’s Strong AGM Results and Future Plans

December 06, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.

First Tin PLC successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, marking a strong endorsement from shareholders. The company is set on rapidly developing its tin projects in Germany and Australia to meet the rising global demand for tin, an essential metal for decarbonization and electrification. With a focus on ethical and sustainable production, First Tin aims to supply tin from low-risk jurisdictions, supporting the global shift towards clean energy.

