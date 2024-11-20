First Tin Plc Sees Increased Stake by Metals X Limited

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.

First Tin Plc has announced that Metals X Limited, closely associated with its Non-Executive Directors Brett Smith and Peter Gunzburg, has acquired 61,666,667 shares at 6 pence each, increasing its stake to almost 30% of the company. This move signals a strong vote of confidence in First Tin’s strategic focus on sustainable tin production in Germany and Australia, key regions in the global drive towards decarbonization. Tin’s critical role in the electrification and clean energy sectors positions First Tin as a potentially valuable player amid anticipated market deficits.

