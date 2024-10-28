News & Insights

First Tin PLC Plans £8 Million Fundraising Initiative

October 28, 2024 — 12:42 pm EDT

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.

First Tin PLC is set to raise approximately £8 million through a conditional placing of new shares at 6 pence each, aimed at advancing its projects in Germany and Australia. The funds will mainly support the Taronga project in Australia, focusing on enhancing its net present value to AUD 400 million and progressing final permits. The placing is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory conditions, with trading expected to commence in November 2024.

