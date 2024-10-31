First Tin PLC Advances Sustainable Tin Projects

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.

First Tin PLC has reported robust progress in its tin development projects in Australia and Germany, with a strategic focus on becoming a key supplier of sustainable tin. The company has successfully completed significant milestones, including a Definitive Feasibility Study for its Taronga project and a Mineral Resource Estimate update for its Tellerhäuser asset, while also strengthening its financial position through strategic placements. This momentum is bolstered by strong investor confidence and strategic partnerships as demand for tin continues to rise.

