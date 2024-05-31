First Tellurium Corrects Ownership Details

First Tellurium Corp (TSE:FTEL) has released an update.

First Tellurium Corp. has issued a correction regarding its stake in PyroDelta Inc., stating that it currently owns about 61% and will increase to 75% by March 2025 following a further $405,000 investment. The company’s strategy focuses on responsible mineral exploration and revenue generation through partnerships with Indigenous communities and other stakeholders. First Tellurium, committed to sustainable practices, advances metals exploration in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

