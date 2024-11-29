First Sponsor Group Expands Property Portfolio with Rights Issue Funds

First Sponsor Group Ltd (SG:ADN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

First Sponsor Group Ltd has utilized approximately S$65.1 million, or 26.8% of its net proceeds from a recent rights issue, to enhance its property portfolio in Europe and Australia. This includes investments in redevelopment projects in Amsterdam, share acquisitions in NSI N.V., and hotel renovations in Germany and Italy. The company aims to strengthen its long-term property holding strategy in these regions.

For further insights into SG:ADN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.