First Sponsor Group Expands Property Portfolio with Rights Issue Funds

November 29, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

First Sponsor Group Ltd (SG:ADN) has released an update.

First Sponsor Group Ltd has utilized approximately S$65.1 million, or 26.8% of its net proceeds from a recent rights issue, to enhance its property portfolio in Europe and Australia. This includes investments in redevelopment projects in Amsterdam, share acquisitions in NSI N.V., and hotel renovations in Germany and Italy. The company aims to strengthen its long-term property holding strategy in these regions.

