First Solar reports Q3 EPS $2.91, consensus $3.09

Reports Q3 revenue $887.7M, consensus $1.07B. “As we approach the end of 2024, we remain pleased with the progress made across our business, navigating against a backdrop of industry volatility and political uncertainty, with a continued focus on balancing growth, profitability, and liquidity,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar (FSLR). “We expect that our disciplined, long-term approach will allow us to work through the outcomes of the upcoming US elections as well as the continued volatility across the solar manufacturing industry.”

