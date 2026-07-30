First Solar, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $422.569 million, or $3.92 per share. This compares with $341.868 million, or $3.18 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $1.056 billion from $1.097 billion last year.

First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $422.569 Mln. vs. $341.868 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.92 vs. $3.18 last year. -Revenue: $1.056 Bln vs. $1.097 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.9 B To $ 5.2 B

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