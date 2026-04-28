First Quantum Minerals Reports Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) on Tuesday, reported first-quarter revenue of $1.404 billion, representing an increase from $1.190 billion in the same period last year.

The mining company posted a net loss of $196 million, compared with a net loss of $23 million in Q1 2025. Loss per share came in at $0.24, versus a loss per share of $0.03 in the prior-year period.

FM.TO closed trading on Tuesday, at CAD 34.29 down CAD 1.63 or 4.54 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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