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First Quantum Minerals Reports Wider Loss In Q1

April 28, 2026 — 06:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) on Tuesday, reported first-quarter revenue of $1.404 billion, representing an increase from $1.190 billion in the same period last year.

The mining company posted a net loss of $196 million, compared with a net loss of $23 million in Q1 2025. Loss per share came in at $0.24, versus a loss per share of $0.03 in the prior-year period.

FM.TO closed trading on Tuesday, at CAD 34.29 down CAD 1.63 or 4.54 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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