First Phosphate Teams Up for Investor Growth

November 22, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

First Phosphate Corp. (TSE:PHOS) has released an update.

First Phosphate Corp. has partnered with Capital Analytica and OGIB Corporate Bulletin Ltd. to enhance its investor relations and marketing efforts over the next six months. These collaborations aim to boost the company’s social media presence and investor engagement, with a combined budget of CAD $160,000.

