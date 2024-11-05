First Pacific’s MPIC Sees Substantial Income Growth in 2024

First Pacific Co (HK:0142) has released an update.

Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), in which First Pacific holds a 46.3% interest, reported a significant increase in net income to PHP 30.06 billion for the nine months ending September 2024, up from PHP 20.64 billion in the same period last year. The growth was driven by higher operating revenues, which rose to PHP 53.76 billion from PHP 44.79 billion, demonstrating strong performance in its core operations. This financial boost highlights MPIC’s robust position in the market, maintaining investor interest in the company.

