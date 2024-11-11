First Pacific Sells Stake in Philippine Storage Firm

First Pacific Co (HK:0142) has released an update.

First Pacific Company Limited has announced the disposal of a 50% indirect interest in Philippine Coastal Storage & Pipeline Corporation by Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. The transaction involves the Purchaser, a subsidiary of Terminal PH Investments Pte. Ltd., which is part of ISQ Growth Markets Infrastructure Fund. This move marks a significant shift in First Pacific’s investment strategy, drawing attention from investors in the infrastructure sector.

