First Pacific Sells Stake in Philippine Storage Firm

November 11, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

First Pacific Co (HK:0142) has released an update.

First Pacific Company Limited has announced the disposal of a 50% indirect interest in Philippine Coastal Storage & Pipeline Corporation by Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. The transaction involves the Purchaser, a subsidiary of Terminal PH Investments Pte. Ltd., which is part of ISQ Growth Markets Infrastructure Fund. This move marks a significant shift in First Pacific’s investment strategy, drawing attention from investors in the infrastructure sector.

