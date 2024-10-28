News & Insights

First Northwest Bancorp, First Fed Bank announce consent order termination

October 28, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

First Fed Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB), announced that on October 23, 2024, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation terminated the Consent Order issued to the Bank that was effective November 21, 2023. The termination of the Consent Order follows the Bank’s successful resolution of the deficiencies in the Bank’s compliance program that was the subject of the Order.

