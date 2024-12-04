First National Corp. downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney on valuation

As previously reported, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First National Corp. (FXNC) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged $26 fair value estimate. Since upgrading the stock to Buy on August 1, the shares are up 40% and given this outperformance the stock now trades more in line with its peer group of banks with $1B-$3B in assets, notes the analyst, who cites valuation for the downgrade.

