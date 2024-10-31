News & Insights

First National Bank appoints Kelly Trombetta as chief operational risk officer

October 31, 2024 — 09:46 am EDT

First National Bank hired Kelly Trombetta as Chief Operational Risk Officer. Trombetta is responsible for proactively assessing FNB‘s operational risk management program and ensuring that appropriate systems and processes are in place to comply with regulatory rules that will apply to the Company as it approaches $50 billion in assets. She joins FNB with more than 25 years of financial services, risk and leadership experience, and reports to FNB’s Chief Risk Officer, Thomas Whitesel.

