First Mining Advances Springpole Gold Project in Ontario

November 08, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

First Mining Finance (TSE:FF) has released an update.

First Mining Gold Corp. has submitted its Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Springpole Gold Project in Ontario, marking a significant step towards its development. The project promises substantial environmental and socio-economic benefits, including employment opportunities and government revenue. With ongoing engagement with Indigenous communities, the project is poised to be a key economic driver in the region.

