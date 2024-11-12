First Mid Bancshares downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $47, up from $44. With the lift in bank trading multiples post the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, the firm is lifting its price target and reiterates its view that the shares deserve a premium valuation based on premium performance. However, the firm is guarded on extending a greater premium due to the bank’s potential to return as an M&A buyer and less compelling rate and growth positioning versus higher growth peers, so it is downgrading shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FMBH:
- First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Appoints Paul Palmby to Board
- First Mid Bancshares price target raised to $47 from $46 at Piper Sandler
- First Mid Bancshares price target raised to $43 from $40 at Stephens
- First Mid Bancshares reports Q3 adjusted EPS 83c, consensus 84c
- FMBH Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.