News & Insights

Stocks

First Merchants price target lowered to $47 from $50 at Piper Sandler

October 28, 2024 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on First Merchants (FRME) to $47 from $50 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm remains bullish on the name given its solid 2025 operating leverage outlook via a restoration of mid-single digit organic loan growth that should help keep its net interest margin relatively stable as well as continued strong cost controls following recent proactive re-allocations that should help drive both market share and efficiency gains.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FRME:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.