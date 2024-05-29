First Merchants Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FRME

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.36, changing hands as low as $32.07 per share. First Merchants Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRME's low point in its 52 week range is $25.70 per share, with $38.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.13.

