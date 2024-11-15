News & Insights

Stocks

First Majestic Silver Schedules Special Shareholder Meeting

November 15, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) has released an update.

First Majestic Silver is set to hold a special meeting of security holders on January 8, 2025, in Vancouver. The meeting will determine the beneficial ownership as of November 25, 2024, with materials provided for both beneficial and registered holders. Investors should note the company is facilitating the delivery of proxy materials for optimal shareholder engagement.



