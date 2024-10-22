First Horizon General Counsel Charles Tuggle to retire in 2025

First Horizon (FHN) Corporation announced the appointment of Lang Wiseman as Deputy General Counsel, effective November 1, 2024. Wiseman will transition into the General Counsel position on January 1, 2025, succeeding Charles Tuggle, who will retire in 2025 after 16 years of service. Wiseman comes to First Horizon from the law firm Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, P.C., where he represented a diverse portfolio of clients across various sectors.

