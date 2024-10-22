News & Insights

Stocks

First Horizon General Counsel Charles Tuggle to retire in 2025

October 22, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

First Horizon (FHN) Corporation announced the appointment of Lang Wiseman as Deputy General Counsel, effective November 1, 2024. Wiseman will transition into the General Counsel position on January 1, 2025, succeeding Charles Tuggle, who will retire in 2025 after 16 years of service. Wiseman comes to First Horizon from the law firm Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, P.C., where he represented a diverse portfolio of clients across various sectors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FHN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FHN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.