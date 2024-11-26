First Hawaiian initiated with an Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage of First Hawaiian (FHB) with an Equal Weight rating and $30 price target While the firm sees “several positive attributes” that are “compelling,” it also sees modest net interest margin headwinds over the next several quarters from asset sensitivity and views the current valuation as “fair,” the analyst tells investors.

