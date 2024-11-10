First Graphene’s Director Boosts Stake with New Rights

First Graphene Ltd (AU:FGR) has released an update.

First Graphene Limited has announced a significant change in the securities holdings of its director, Michael Bell, following the company’s recent AGM. Bell acquired 6 million performance rights, increasing his total to nearly 7 million, demonstrating confidence in the company’s future prospects. This move is part of an incentive award plan, aligning director interests with shareholder value.

