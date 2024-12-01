First Graphene Expands Into Asian Markets With New Deals

First Graphene Ltd (AU:FGR) has released an update.

First Graphene Ltd has expanded its global reach by securing new distribution agreements in China and Vietnam, targeting the coatings, composites, and construction materials sectors. This move positions the company in two of Asia’s largest manufacturing countries, allowing it to tap into significant market potential and enhance the distribution of its PureGRAPH® products. The company is also seeing promising growth in other regions, with new commercial opportunities in the pipeline for the next year.

