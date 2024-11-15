First Foundation Appoints C. Allen Parker to Board

An update from First Foundation ( (FFWM) ) is now available.

C. Allen Parker has been appointed to the Board of Directors of First Foundation Inc. and its subsidiary, First Foundation Bank, effective November 14, 2024. With a rich background in corporate governance, including roles at Wells Fargo and as a partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, Parker brings valuable expertise to the Compensation and Directors’ Risk Committees. His appointment follows an investment agreement with Fortress Credit Advisors LLC, highlighting strategic movements within First Foundation Inc.

