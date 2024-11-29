First Financial Indiana to Join Piper Sandler Tour

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
First Financial Indiana ( (THFF) ) has shared an update.
First Financial Corporation’s top executives will engage in the Piper Sandler Indiana Bank Tour in December 2024, highlighting the company’s robust financial health and strategic growth initiatives. With a diverse loan portfolio and impressive earnings growth, the corporation continues to strengthen its position through innovative financial solutions and community-focused values, appealing to investors interested in stable and growing financial entities.
