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First Financial Bancorp Q2 Sales Increase

July 21, 2026 — 04:36 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) reported earnings for second quarter of $76.456 million

The company's bottom line came in at $76.456 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $69.996 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Financial Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $83.9 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $264.168 million from $226.332 million last year.

First Financial Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $76.456 Mln. vs. $69.996 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $264.168 Mln vs. $226.332 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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