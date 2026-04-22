First Community Corp Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - First Community Corp (FCCO) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.50 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $3.99 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.7% to $18.37 million from $14.39 million last year.

First Community Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.50 Mln. vs. $3.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $18.37 Mln vs. $14.39 Mln last year.

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