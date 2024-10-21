First Class Metals Expands Shares for Fee Settlement

First Class Metals Plc (GB:FCM) has released an update.

First Class Metals PLC has issued over 2.7 million ordinary shares to settle professional fees amounting to £70,111, with the shares expected to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange shortly. This move increases the company’s total voting shares to 100,819,240, enhancing its financial maneuvers in the Canadian metals exploration market. Investors are advised to use this figure to assess their holdings in light of regulatory transparency rules.

