First Citizens reports Q3 EPS $45.87, consensus $47.40

Reports Q3 CET1 capital ratio 13.24%. Reports Q3 net charge-offs .42%. Chairman and CEO Frank Holding, Jr. said: “We posted another quarter of strong financial results, largely in line with our expectations. Loan growth remained resilient in both the General Bank and Commercial Bank segments, while loans in the SVB Commercial segment declined as Global Fund Banking repayment levels outpaced draw activity. We experienced another quarter of deposit growth, mostly concentrated in our Branch Network, with modest deposit growth in SVB Commercial. The stability of the SVB deposit franchise continues to demonstrate the competitive advantage we maintain in the innovation economy. Credit remained stable and our capital and liquidity positions remained strong. During the third quarter, we repurchased more than 350,000 shares of our Class A common shares for $700 million under the repurchase plan announced in July.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FCNCA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.