News & Insights

Stocks

First Citizens BancShares Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

October 24, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

First Citizens BancShares ( (FCNCA) ) just unveiled an update.

First Citizens BancShares reported robust third-quarter 2024 earnings, driven by resilient loan growth in the General and Commercial Bank segments, despite a decline in the SVB Commercial segment. The bank saw deposit growth, particularly in its branch network, and maintained strong credit, capital, and liquidity positions. Notable financial activities included repurchasing over 350,000 shares and managing the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The quarter experienced a decrease in net interest income due to rising interest expenses, while noninterest income saw a slight increase due to favorable adjustments in equity securities.

For an in-depth examination of FCNCA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCNCA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.