First Capital’s Strategic Investment in ErreDue

First Capital S.p.A.’s subsidiary, First SICAF, has acquired a significant stake in ErreDue S.p.A., a leader in innovative hydrogen and gas generation technologies. This investment underscores First Capital’s strategy of targeting niche market leaders with strong R&D and sustainable growth potential. ErreDue’s advanced solutions and profitable business model position it as a key player in the burgeoning global green hydrogen market.

