First Capital S.p.A. Reports Positive NAV Growth

First Capital S.p.A. (IT:FIC) has released an update.

First Capital S.p.A. reported a 2% increase in its Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for the third quarter of 2024, outperforming the FTSE Italia Small Cap index which fell by 0.5% during the same period. This growth was attributed to an increase in portfolio value, highlighted by a significant investment in Next Geosolutions Europe S.p.A. which has seen a 20% rise since its IPO. The company’s strategy focuses on investing in small and medium-sized companies with strong market positions and growth potential.

