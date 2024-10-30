First Capital REIT Launches C$200 Million Debenture Offering

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) has released an update.

First Capital REIT has announced a C$200 million offering of Series D senior unsecured debentures, with proceeds intended to repay existing debt and support general business activities. These debentures, set to mature in 2030, offer a 4.513% interest rate and are expected to close on November 1, 2024, pending a BBB (positive) rating by DBRS.

