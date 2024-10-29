News & Insights

First Capital Realty Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 29, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) has released an update.

First Capital Realty’s third-quarter 2024 results highlight robust financial performance driven by strong leasing activity and increased portfolio occupancy. The company’s grocery-anchored retail portfolio contributed to a 3.7% same property NOI growth and a notable 12.4% lease renewal spread. Overall, the total portfolio occupancy rose to 96.5%, reflecting a 60 basis points increase from the previous year.

