First Capital Opens Fifth Bond Conversion Period

November 07, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

First Capital S.p.A. (IT:FIC) has released an update.

First Capital S.p.A. has announced the opening of the fifth conversion period for its convertible bond loan, allowing bondholders to convert bonds into shares from November 10 to November 24, 2024, at a conversion price of €20 per share. Bondholders will also receive a 5% conversion premium and accrued interest for each bond converted. This move is part of First Capital’s strategy to enhance value through active investment management in small and medium-sized listed companies.

