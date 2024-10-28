News & Insights

Stocks

First Capital Announces Shift in Ownership Structure

October 28, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

First Capital S.p.A. (IT:FIC) has released an update.

First Capital S.p.A. has announced a significant change in its ownership structure, with Finan Service S.p.A. acquiring a 5.18% stake in the company. This shift underscores First Capital’s strategy of engaging actively with its holdings, focusing on investment opportunities in niche market leaders. The company’s shares and convertible bonds are listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market.

For further insights into IT:FIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.