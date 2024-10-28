First Capital Announces Shift in Ownership Structure

First Capital S.p.A. (IT:FIC) has released an update.

First Capital S.p.A. has announced a significant change in its ownership structure, with Finan Service S.p.A. acquiring a 5.18% stake in the company. This shift underscores First Capital’s strategy of engaging actively with its holdings, focusing on investment opportunities in niche market leaders. The company’s shares and convertible bonds are listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market.

