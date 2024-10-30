News & Insights

First Au Ltd. Eyes Growth with Gold Projects

October 30, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

First AU Ltd. (AU:FAU) has released an update.

First Au Limited, listed on the ASX, is exploring ways to capitalize on its Gimlet Gold Project in Western Australia amidst a strong gold price environment. The company has also streamlined its Victorian Gold Project by reducing its tenement areas to lower costs, while progressing permitting for small-scale mining at Snowstorm. With plans to revive exploration efforts, First Au aims to enhance shareholder value through strategic operations.

