First American price target raised to $73 from $68 at Truist

Truist analyst Mark Hughes raised the firm’s price target on First American (FAF) to $73 from $68 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. Interest rate volatility may influence the timing and magnitude of the recovery in the housing market, though First American looks “well positioned” to benefit from favorable emerging trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FAF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.