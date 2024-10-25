News & Insights

First American price target raised to $73 from $68 at Truist

October 25, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Truist analyst Mark Hughes raised the firm’s price target on First American (FAF) to $73 from $68 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. Interest rate volatility may influence the timing and magnitude of the recovery in the housing market, though First American looks “well positioned” to benefit from favorable emerging trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

