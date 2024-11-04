Firefly Metals initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Paul Wiggers de Vries initiated coverage of Firefly Metals (MNXMF) with an Outperform rating and A$1.55 price target FireFly offers a well-advanced, partially permitted copper/gold project with significant underground development, notes the analyst, who expects FireFly will explore and develop the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada over the next four years ahead of starting production in FY28.

