Firefly Aerospace (FLY) Price Target Increased by 18.08% to 44.73

The average one-year price target for Firefly Aerospace (NasdaqGM:FLY) has been revised to $44.73 / share. This is an increase of 18.08% from the prior estimate of $37.89 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.63% from the latest reported closing price of $39.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Firefly Aerospace. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 26.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLY is 0.29%, an increase of 56.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 63,181K shares. The put/call ratio of FLY is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ae Industrial Partners holds 35,228K shares representing 21.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,285K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLY by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,427K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,334K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 1,205K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,069K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares , representing a decrease of 65.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLY by 86.75% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.