Firebrick Pharma Expands Nasodine Marketing in Singapore

October 30, 2024 — 08:13 pm EDT

Firebrick Pharma Limited (AU:FRE) has released an update.

Firebrick Pharma Limited has signed a Marketing Representation Agreement with Innorini Life Sciences to promote Nasodine Nasal Spray to healthcare professionals in Singapore. This strategic partnership allows Innorini to handle sales to clinics and hospitals, giving Firebrick a fixed revenue per unit sold. The agreement marks a significant step in Firebrick’s expansion into international markets, following their recent push for pharmacy distribution in Singapore.

