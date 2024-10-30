Firebrick Pharma Expands Nasodine Marketing in Singapore

Firebrick Pharma Limited (AU:FRE) has released an update.

Firebrick Pharma Limited has signed a Marketing Representation Agreement with Innorini Life Sciences to promote Nasodine Nasal Spray to healthcare professionals in Singapore. This strategic partnership allows Innorini to handle sales to clinics and hospitals, giving Firebrick a fixed revenue per unit sold. The agreement marks a significant step in Firebrick’s expansion into international markets, following their recent push for pharmacy distribution in Singapore.

For further insights into AU:FRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.