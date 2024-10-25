News & Insights

Firebird Metals Ltd. Announces Key AGM Resolutions

October 25, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

Firebird Metals Ltd. (AU:FRB) has released an update.

Firebird Metals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of director Wei Li. The meeting will also address approvals for the issuance of equity securities and a new employee incentive plan. A proposal to replace the company’s constitution will also be considered.

