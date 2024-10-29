Finward Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 14c, two estimates 18c

“The Bank’s position continued to improve in the third quarter while we prepared for the Fed to begin their easing cycle. Margin and expenses were stable, with minimal benefit from the Fed’s late-quarter rate cut. We believe the Bank is poised to see margin expansion as lower rates work their way through the liability side of the balance sheet,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, chief executive officer. “We remain vigilant on credit, and we continued to build capital during the quarter. We also fully exited the Bank Term Funding Program well in advance of its March 2025 maturity.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FNWD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.