In financial market infrastructure, cloud resilience means maintaining predictable, recoverable and governed operation during disruption or change. Practically, resilience may extend beyond availability to cover observability, governance, evidence, security and compliance at scale.
What are the Best Practices for Ensuring Cloud Resilience?
Takeaways from a Nasdaq white paper on architecting resilience in cloud-enabled market infrastructure
Key Takeaways
- Cloud resilience extends beyond uptime and includes governance, recoverability, ownership and evidence.
- Hybrid cloud environments can help align workload needs with resilience requirements.
- Automation improves recovery, but critical decisions still need human governance.
- Resilience maturity depends on testing, evidence and continuous improvement.
Cloud resilience has become a strategic priority for market operators. As exchanges, central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs), and central securities depositories (CSDs) modernize critical systems, cloud infrastructure can improve scalability, flexibility, data management, and innovation.
These themes are explored in a new white paper from Nasdaq. For financial market infrastructures, resilience comes first, and cloud transformation is as much an operating-model and governance issue as a technology one. The same source argues that resilience cannot be assumed from the platform alone. It must be built into architecture, workflows, controls, readiness, and organizational decision-making.
This article summarizes those lessons on resiliency best practices (informed by Nasdaq experiences) and looks at the practical framework for market operators designing, assessing and improving cloud resilience.
How Can Market Operators Ensure Cloud Resilience?
Cloud resilience is the ability to keep critical services predictable, recoverable and governable under stress, disruption or change. In the white paper, resilience is defined as broader than availability alone. It includes control, recoverability, observability, governance, evidence, security and compliance at scale. For market operators, that matters because core workloads underpin market continuity and broader financial stability, which raises the bar for resilient design and operating discipline.
In practice, that means a resilient cloud environment is not just one that stays up. It is one where teams understand dependencies, know how systems fail, can act on credible signals and can recover in a controlled way without creating additional market disruption. The paper describes this as a “resilience-by-design” philosophy: predictable behavior under stress comes from deliberate decisions such as multi-region architectures, automated recovery procedures, pre-provisioned capacity and continuous improvement based on operational learning.
"For exchanges, CCPs, and CSDs, that framing shifts the question from “Is the cloud resilient?” to “How do we maintain resilience across cloud services, internal teams, third parties and operating decisions?”Nate Sammons
What Are Common Challenges in Maintaining Cloud Resiliency and How to Overcome Them?
The hardest part of maintaining cloud resilience is not any single technology choice; it is managing responsibility, dependencies, failover and evidence together.
- One common challenge is unclear responsibility. In traditional environments, infrastructure and operational accountability often sit more directly within the institution. In cloud-forward models, responsibility is distributed across internal teams, providers and service partners. The paper is explicit that the FMI remains accountable for resilience, which is why shared-responsibility mapping, clear ownership and defined escalation paths matter.
- A second challenge is limited dependency visibility. Cloud services may be resilient by design, but each workload still depends on regions, availability zones, managed services, identity systems, network paths, control planes and administrative access. The paper warns that failures can cascade across those layers. To overcome that, market operators need dependency mapping, failure-domain awareness and resilience planning that covers infrastructure, applications, data flows and operational processes together.
- A third challenge is single-region exposure and uncontrolled failover. Single-region deployments may not always be enough for critical systems. Also, failover is not just a technical switch. It requires decisions about replication, state, routing, latency, degraded operations and authority. The way to overcome that is through multi-region design, tested recovery paths and decision trees that define when automation can act and when operators must intervene.
- A fourth challenge is weak evidence and governance. Architecture diagrams alone do not prove resilience. Operators need records of testing, incident response performance, recovery outcomes, control effectiveness, dependency management, change governance and lessons learned. In other words, resilience has to be demonstrable, not implied.
How Can I Improve Resiliency in My Cloud Infrastructure?
It can be argued that one of the more effective way to improve cloud resilience is to match architecture, operations and recovery planning to workload criticality.
Not every workload has the same latency, control, recovery or regulatory requirements. Some functions may need infrastructure closer to market participants, while others can take advantage of more elastic cloud resources. Hybrid architecture exists for this reason. Best practices the paper explores include:
|Potential Improvement Area
|What It Means in Practice
|How It Can Improve Resilience
|Workload placement
|Placing workloads according to latency, recovery, regulatory and operational needs rather than using one deployment model for everything.
|Helps ensure each workload is supported by the right resilience model.
|Static stability
|Using pre-provisioned, statically allocated capacity for critical systems instead of relying on dynamic provisioning during an incident.
|Mitigates dependence on control-plane availability and makes critical services more predictable under stress.
|Multi-region design
|Building for regional diversity, data replication and controlled failover across sites or regions.
|Reduces concentration risk and supports continuity during localized or regional disruption.
|Observability
|Monitoring not only applications but also cloud services, regional dependencies, identity systems, network paths, third-party services and communications channels.
|Gives teams better visibility into what is happening, what could happen next and what actions are available.
|Operational readiness
|Maintain runbooks, emergency access procedures, rollback plans, out-of-band communications and regular recovery drills.
|Helps teams respond under pressure when normal visibility or access is constrained.
Another important point is that elasticity still has a role to play, but it should be governed by known limits and tested operating controls.
When to use multi-region architecture for critical workloads?
Multi-region architecture may be suitable when a workload has continuity requirements that cannot tolerate the concentration risk of a single-region deployment. That does not mean multi-region is a checkbox. It requires decisions about data replication, state management, routing, latency, failover authority and the circumstances under which degraded operation is acceptable. Multi-region design can help improve resilience only when redundancy is understandable, testable and governable.
How do multi-AZ deployments reduce localized failure risk?
Multi-AZ deployments can reduce localized failure risk by distributing critical systems across availability zones so that disruption in one location does not automatically affect the whole service. The white paper groups multi-region and multi-availability-zone deployment together as part of the resilience foundation for critical systems.
How should FMIs define and validate RTO and RPO targets?
FMIs should consider defining RTO and RPO targets by classifying systems according to criticality and aligning recovery objectives to business impact. The white paper gives the example that trading engines may operate with near-zero RTO and RPO, while internal tools or batch systems may tolerate longer recovery windows.
"Validation should come through recovery testing, not assumption. Disaster recovery exercises, scheduled and surprise drills, chaos testing, recovery test results and evidence-based assurance are all ways to prove that recovery objectives are realistic and that teams can meet them under stress."Nate Sammons
What Are Best Practices for Ensuring Cloud Resilience?
The white paper’s guidance can be summarized into five recommended best practices for market operators:
- Acknowledge scope of resilience beyond uptime. Treat resilience as a combination of recoverability, control, observability, governance, evidence, security and compliance.
- Match architecture to workload criticality. Use workload placement, static stability and pre-provisioned capacity where business and market impact require predictable behavior.
- Design for regional disruption. Avoid single-region dependence for critical systems and make failover intentional, testable and governed.
- Test under realistic conditions. Use disaster recovery exercises, surprise drills and chaos testing to validate not just technology but also operator readiness and escalation practices.
- Build assurance around evidence and learning. Maintain recovery test results, audit trails, incident records, change data, dependency inventories, communications logs, and remediation tracking, then turn those findings into system improvements.
These practices matter because the paper treats resilience as a continuous operating cycle: detect, assess, respond, communicate, and improve. That cycle becomes more important as trading windows extend, cloud services evolve, and market operators face new combinations of workload complexity and third-party dependency.
Preparing Infrastructure for Next-Gen Markets
For FMIs, cloud resilience is no longer just an architecture question. It is an operating-model question: how to maintain control, continuity and confidence as critical market systems modernize.
Managed Services for Nasdaq Eqlipse platforms brings that operating layer to exchanges, CCPs and CSDs. It leverages Nasdaq’s cloud resilience practices, operational discipline, monitoring, incident response, and change management to environments built for mission-critical market infrastructure.
For market operators, the value is practical: reduce execution risk, accelerate resilience maturity, and keep internal teams focused on market innovation while Nasdaq applies the operational expertise gained from decades of running global markets and cloud workloads to help manage resilient, cloud-forward infrastructure.
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FAQs
Single-region deployments may not be enough for critical systems because regional disruption can affect continuity, recovery and operational control. Multi-region design can reduce that concentration risk, but only when failover is well-understood and well-governed.
FMIs should make failover intentional rather than automatic in every case. Helpful protocols include defined thresholds, clear authority, operator visibility, rollback options and decision trees for actions that could affect markets, participants or regulators.
Recovery test results, audit trails, incident records, change-management data, dependency inventories, access reviews, tabletop exercises, communications logs and remediation tracking can all help support resilience assurance.
AI-enabled operational intelligence can help with anomaly detection, pattern recognition and predictive alerting. However, critical recovery decisions still require human accountability, explainability and governance.