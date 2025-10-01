Reserve Management Webinar Recap: How Central Banks are Navigating Digital Transformation

This article was coproduced with Central Banking.

Change in financial markets is accelerating, driven by innovation, interconnectedness and asset class expansion. Central banks across the globe, as essential institutions to the stewardship and functioning of economies and markets, are confronting this pivotal inflection point and assessing the impact to their operations.

The convergence of cloud, AI and digital assets is not just transforming infrastructure—it’s redefining how these institutions deliver on their mandates while future-proofing their core competencies in reserve management, risk management and monetary operations.

These themes were explored in depth during Nasdaq’s recent webinar with Central Banking “Future-Proofing Reserve Management in a Rapidly Evolving Financial Landscape” featuring:

Bjørn Østergaard, Head of Financial Market Solutions, National Bank of Denmark

Sophie Marnhier-Foy, Vice President and Head of Client Solutions Strategy, Nasdaq

Mourad Gueye, Principal Market Specialist, Nasdaq

Joasia Popowicz, Associate Editor at Central Banking and webinar moderator

Here are the key takeaways from the conversation and a link to the full webinar replay here.