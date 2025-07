Financial institutions are entering a new era of regulatory complexity, one defined not by just the volume of change, but by its velocity and interconnectedness—and this demands a reimagination of regulatory reporting strategy.

At the 2025 PwC Regulatory Reporting Summit, hosted in partnership with Nasdaq, senior leaders from across the financial services ecosystem gathered to explore the future of regulatory reporting strategy and how leading banks are navigating the evolving landscape, discussing the latest trends, challenges and innovations.

Ed Probst, Head of Regulatory Technology at Nasdaq, moderated Perspectives on Regulatory Reporting Strategy, a discussion with panelists:

Vikram Ramani, Chief Information Officer, Synovus

Ben Mucha, Chief Accounting Officer, Western Alliance Bank

Jacky Tang, Chief Accounting Officer, Americas Division, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation