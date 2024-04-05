FRTB Phase 3 in Brazil Signals Broader LATAM Regulatory Momentum: Capital-Impacting Rules Targeted for 2027



Brazil’s FRTB implementation reinforces the Basel III shift toward more risk-sensitive, data-intensive regulation. As the Central Bank increases expectations for capital accuracy and transparency, banks must act now to build the infrastructure needed to comply - with precision, scale, and efficiency.

Platforms like Nasdaq AxiomSL and Nasdaq Calypso offer complementary capabilities that help institutions meet evolving regulatory demands with precision and control. Nasdaq AxiomSL is widely used for regulatory reporting and RWA calculations, while Nasdaq Calypso supports advanced risk analytics and trade lifecycle management. The availability of a connector between the two platforms creates a strong opportunity for firms pursuing FRTB compliance, enabling seamless integration from sensitivities generation to capital calculation and reporting. This approach supports alignment with both domestic mandates and Basel-aligned global standards.

Brazil is the first mover in Latin America on implementing FRTB at this depth and complexity. Firms operating across the region should monitor local regulatory trends closely and begin aligning their risk infrastructure to anticipate similar requirements in countries like Mexico, Chile, or Colombia.

In an environment of increasing regulatory demands, early investors and adopters will not only meet compliance requirements - they will position themselves as leaders.