Regulatory Roundup: The Compliance Gap: Unmonitored Tools and Unintended Consequences

Regulators also found that the firm dedicated insufficient resources to reviewing alerts. For part of this period, this task was handled by a single part-time employee. Although the team was later expanded to five people, it remained inadequate for the volume of alerts. This was compounded by a lack of training and guidance on how to assess surveillance alerts, and the team’s output was not reviewed.

December 2022: Between 2019 and 2022, the firm received multiple inquiries from other broker-dealers regarding potential prearranged trading. It turned out that Velocity had not enabled its prearranged trading alert. When the alert was finally activated in December 2022, it generated 10,000 alerts in just 3 months—none of which were reviewed.

July 2023: Velocity replaced its surveillance platform with a new automated surveillance system from an external vendor. Between then and early 2025, the new system generated roughly 15.2 million alerts. That’s over 100 times what the old system generated in 2.5 years. These alerts flagged behaviors such as layering, spoofing and wash trading. Almost all were closed without investigation or follow-up. Despite this lax approach, 5.2 million alerts remained open as of early 2025.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but the firm’s failings can be grouped into three categories: technology, processes and culture.

Technology: How Velocity’s Surveillance System Missed the Mark

It’s clear the system was poorly calibrated. Calibration involves adjusting alert parameters to reflect a firm’s specific risks and trading activity. In this case, the system produced alerts that were both too numerous and unhelpful. Rather than addressing the issue, the firm ignored it. A new system was implemented, but that new system then generated 15 million alerts, a factor larger than the previous system. I don’t want to make any assumptions, but I think it's safe to assume that a firm of this type didn’t have anywhere close to 15 million cases or market manipulation, or even potential manipulation. That a system was deployed so clearly untuned, reinforces the likely calibration issue.

The prearranged trading situation also shows the lack of feedback between what was happening on the ground and the behavior of the system. 40 potential cases of prearranged trading were brought to the firm by other brokers. That it took so long to then turn on their own prearranged trading alert, and then that the large number of generated alerts were not reviewed, shows the disconnect between the reality on the ground and the output of the system.

Process Breakdown: Inadequate WSPs and Understaffed Teams

Regulators found that the firm’s WSPs were both inadequate and unenforced. Simply writing WSPs isn’t enough, as they must be well-defined, comprehensive and actively followed. They also require sufficient staffing. The extreme understaffing of the compliance team directly contributed to the firm’s failings. Any cost savings from reduced staffing proved to be a false economy, ultimately costing the firm much more in the long run.

Cultural Gaps: Compliance in Name, Not in Practice

Beneath these issues lies a deeper cultural problem. While the firm had a surveillance system, WSPs and a compliance team, it failed to ensure these elements worked in harmony. There was no effort to review the system output, properly staff and train the team or take proactive steps when issues become apparent. The cumulative effect was that the firm’s compliance function could not demonstrate any effective control over potentially manipulative trading by its clients.

Automation Without Oversight Is a Compliance Risk

The Velocity Clearing case underscores a growing problem. Firms invest in complex systems believing automation equals compliance, only to discover that poorly tuned algorithms and unmonitored tools can create as much exposure as having no system at all.